Private teachers seek law to better their lot

Representatives of the Private Teachers and Lecturers’ Union (PTLU) met the Education Minister, A. Suresh, and urged him to implement the promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the padayatra.

State convener of PTLU Chand Basha told The Hindu that the government had not been releasing fee reimbursement funds for a year now, due to which the salaries of teachers had been held back by college managements. “We asked the Education Minister to immediately release the funds, so that we can get our salaries,” Mr. Basha said.

Recalling the promises made by Mr. Jagan, he said that the CM had promised to bring in a law for the benefit of the teachers of private institutions, which would give them basic labour rights. “Our work hours will be normalised, and we will get timely salaries once the law comes into force,” Mr. Basha claimed.

The union requested Mr. Suresh to give private teachers identity and health cards.