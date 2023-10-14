ADVERTISEMENT

Private schools in Andhra Pradesh warned against conducting classes during Dasara holidays

October 14, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Stringent action will be taken against the managements if they attempt to run classes on one pretext or the other, warns School Education Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Students and parents, or the general public may dial ‘1902’ or ‘1098’ to report violations, if any, says Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash, has issued a stern warning to the private school managements against conducting classes during Dasara holidays, from October 14 to 24.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said that all schools should remain shut during the holiday period and any attempt to run classes on the pretext of incomplete syllabus, staff meeting, workshops, or completion of register works would not be tolerated, and stringent action would be taken against the management.

He said students and their parents, or public in general, should inform either the call centre (1902) or child helpline number 1098 if they find any such violations taking place. He said people could call him also on 0863-2444270 or 9013133636, or send him a mail on Secy.se.edn@gmail.com.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tab Day

Upset over the fact that a very low number of teachers and students were making use of the Byju’s app content and the tabs, he instructed the teachers to observe every Monday as ‘Tab Day’ for students of Class 9.

He asked the science, mathematics and social sciences teachers to give home work to the students every weekend, and on Monday they should analyse and understand how many students had gone through the exercises and the video content in the first 15 minutes of the periods.

Mr. Praveen Prakash instructed the District Educational Officers to convey the message to all the teachers and ensure strict adherence of the new system.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US