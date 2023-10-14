HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private schools in Andhra Pradesh warned against conducting classes during Dasara holidays

Stringent action will be taken against the managements if they attempt to run classes on one pretext or the other, warns School Education Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash

October 14, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Students and parents, or the general public may dial ‘1902’ or ‘1098’ to report violations, if any, says Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash.

Students and parents, or the general public may dial ‘1902’ or ‘1098’ to report violations, if any, says Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash, has issued a stern warning to the private school managements against conducting classes during Dasara holidays, from October 14 to 24.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said that all schools should remain shut during the holiday period and any attempt to run classes on the pretext of incomplete syllabus, staff meeting, workshops, or completion of register works would not be tolerated, and stringent action would be taken against the management.

He said students and their parents, or public in general, should inform either the call centre (1902) or child helpline number 1098 if they find any such violations taking place. He said people could call him also on 0863-2444270 or 9013133636, or send him a mail on Secy.se.edn@gmail.com.

Tab Day

Upset over the fact that a very low number of teachers and students were making use of the Byju’s app content and the tabs, he instructed the teachers to observe every Monday as ‘Tab Day’ for students of Class 9.

He asked the science, mathematics and social sciences teachers to give home work to the students every weekend, and on Monday they should analyse and understand how many students had gone through the exercises and the video content in the first 15 minutes of the periods.

Mr. Praveen Prakash instructed the District Educational Officers to convey the message to all the teachers and ensure strict adherence of the new system.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / school

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.