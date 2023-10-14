Private schools in Andhra Pradesh warned against conducting classes during Dasara holidays

October 14, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash, has issued a stern warning to the private school managements against conducting classes during Dasara holidays, from October 14 to 24.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said that all schools should remain shut during the holiday period and any attempt to run classes on the pretext of incomplete syllabus, staff meeting, workshops, or completion of register works would not be tolerated, and stringent action would be taken against the management.

He said students and their parents, or public in general, should inform either the call centre (1902) or child helpline number 1098 if they find any such violations taking place. He said people could call him also on 0863-2444270 or 9013133636, or send him a mail on Secy.se.edn@gmail.com.

Tab Day

Upset over the fact that a very low number of teachers and students were making use of the Byju’s app content and the tabs, he instructed the teachers to observe every Monday as ‘Tab Day’ for students of Class 9.

He asked the science, mathematics and social sciences teachers to give home work to the students every weekend, and on Monday they should analyse and understand how many students had gone through the exercises and the video content in the first 15 minutes of the periods.

Mr. Praveen Prakash instructed the District Educational Officers to convey the message to all the teachers and ensure strict adherence of the new system.