Private school teacher makes students ‘stand in hot sun’ for not paying fee in Vijayawada

April 05, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

An inquiry will be ordered into the allegations, says Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman K. Appa Rao

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A teacher of a private school allegedly made the students stand in the hot sun for not paying the fee. The teacher also allegedly used abusive language against the parents who questioned her for humiliating their wards.

“We have received complaints about the punishment given to the students by the school teacher. An inquiry will be ordered into the inhuman act,” said Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao.

Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson K. Suvartha on April 4 (Thursday) said the committee would visit the school and inquire into the allegations.

Meanwhile, the parents alleged that the teacher asked the students to stand in the hot sun for not paying the fee. They also alleged that the school management did not respond to their complaints and the teacher used abusive language against them.

“The Education Department officials will be instructed to meet the students and submit a report,” Ms. Suvartha said.

