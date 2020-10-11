Private school managements seek aid to tide over financial crisis

VIJAYAWADA

11 October 2020 01:02 IST

COVID-19 has dealt a severe blow, they lament

Representatives of private educational managements on Saturday said the prolonged lockdown that had necessitated closure of their institutions had resulted in serious financial crisis that could be addressed only if the government extended a few concessions to them.

A Joint Action Committee, formed by the representatives, said the COVID-19 pandemic had dealt a severe blow to their financial status and urged the government to come to their rescue.

Andhra Pradesh Unaided Managements Association State general secretary K. Tulasi Vishnu Prasad said there were some key issues which needed clarity. Seeking immediate release of the academic calendar, he said there was no clarity in the government's online classes policy and reduction of syllabus.

Their other requests included one year moratorium on school renewal norm and extension of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme to children in private schools who were below poverty line.

Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Association honorary president V. Sundar Rao suggested that private schools be divided into corporate, budget and semi-budget school categories and financial assistance be given to budget and semi-budget schools. He said budget schools should be exempted from the fee norms being implemented by the Fee Regulation and Monitoring Committee.

Gajuwaka Independent Private Schools Association leader P. Bhaskar Rao said teachers did not receive their salaries due to the lockdown and were finding it difficult to make both ends meet. He said many of them may even resort to the extreme step in the absence of livelihood.

Vijayawada Children's Schools and Tutorials' Association leader M. Srinivasa Rao, Kadapa Recognised Unaided Management Schools' Association chairman L. Jogi Rami Reddy and others spoke.