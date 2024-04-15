Private school headmaster, two teachers booked for sexually harassing minor student

April 15, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case against the headmaster of a private school and two women teachers, who allegedly sexually harassed a ninth class student.

“The headmaster misbehaved with me in his room and the teachers cooperated with him,” the victim alleged in her complaint. “The two women teachers took me to headmaster’s room, and threatened to give TC to me, if I reveal the matter to any one,” the minor girl added.

Based on the complaint, the Ibrahimpatnam police on April 15, registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and other charges against the accused.

“We are investigating on the sexual harassment allegations against the headmaster, clerk and the teacher of the same school,” Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector, M. Satyanarayana told The Hindu.

“The headmaster and the teachers were sexually harassing me for the last few days. They threatened to issue Transfer Certificate (TD) and send me out from the school, if I revealed the behaviour of the headmaster to my family, friends or any one,” the 14-year-old girl said in her complaint.

“We will provide necessary protection to the minor girl,” the Ibrahimpatnam police said.