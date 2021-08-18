Private school correspondent, wife end life

Couple make a selfie video before ‘consuming poison’

A couple running a private school allegedly committed suicide on Sunday near Karivena village in Atmakur mandal reportedly due to financial burden owing to lack of income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Correspondent of the private school, Life Energy English Medium School, Karnati Subramanyam, 33, and his wife Rohini, 27, allegedly consumed poison while travelling in a car on Sunday night.

The couple reportedly made a selfie video and posted it on social media. The duo said they had borrowed large amounts of money and were unable to repay as they could not collect enough school fees, but had to spend to maintain the school.

After the video went viral, police and relatives began to search for them. They were shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. According to Koilakuntla police, the couple ran a private school for the past four years and had reportedly invested at least ₹2 crore to develop it. They had bought six school buses too.

There were no admissions during the past two years owing to COVID, but the interest on loans kept increasing. The fee collections were meagre.

On Sunday, they went to Atmakur to Rohini’s parents’ house and returned in the evening to Koilakuntla. On the way back, they allegdly consumed some tablets in the car after parking it near Karivena village and sent their selfie video to some contacts.

The Atmakur police are investigating.

There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com