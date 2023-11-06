Private school bus fall in canal in A.P. ‘s Krishna district, students escape with minor injuries

November 06, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - KODURU (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

A private school bus fell in a roadside canal at Viswanadhapalli village on Monday. All the students and the driver and cleaner escaped with minor injuries, the police said.

The mishap occurred when the steering rod of the bus broke while the vehicle was carrying students to the school in Krishna district on Monday. About 16 students were travelling in the bus when the accident happened.

The driver lost control on the vehicle and it fell in an irrigation canal. Villagers rushed to the spot and saved the driver and cleaner from the bus, the police said.

The Koduru police registered a case and took up investigation.