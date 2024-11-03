ADVERTISEMENT

Private nursing college closes mess due to pending fees in Kakinada

Published - November 03, 2024 10:17 pm IST - KAKINADA

The students have failed to clear fee due to the pendency of one instalment of the free reimbursement which is yet to be cleared by the government, says RDO

The Hindu Bureau

The management of the Ramya College of Nursing on Monday closed the mess, denying lunch for the 60 female students citing pending fees in Kakinada. The incident came to light after the students staged a protest and sought action from the district authorities. 

On being alerted about the protest, Kakinada Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu rushed to the college and held talks with the college management and the students. Mr. Mallibabu told The Hindu over the phone that the college management had closed the mess citing that the students failed to clear the pending fee, which they had committed at the time of their admission. 

“The students have failed to clear the fee due to the pendency of one instalment of the free reimbursement which is yet to be cleared by the government. The college management has given us a written commitment that it will not close the mess again,” the RDO said. The revenue officials have submitted a report on the incident to District Collector Sagili Shanmohan.

