GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private nursing college closes mess due to pending fees in Kakinada

The students have failed to clear fee due to the pendency of one instalment of the free reimbursement which is yet to be cleared by the government, says RDO

Published - November 03, 2024 10:17 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The management of the Ramya College of Nursing on Monday closed the mess, denying lunch for the 60 female students citing pending fees in Kakinada. The incident came to light after the students staged a protest and sought action from the district authorities. 

On being alerted about the protest, Kakinada Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu rushed to the college and held talks with the college management and the students. Mr. Mallibabu told The Hindu over the phone that the college management had closed the mess citing that the students failed to clear the pending fee, which they had committed at the time of their admission. 

“The students have failed to clear the fee due to the pendency of one instalment of the free reimbursement which is yet to be cleared by the government. The college management has given us a written commitment that it will not close the mess again,” the RDO said. The revenue officials have submitted a report on the incident to District Collector Sagili Shanmohan.

Published - November 03, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.