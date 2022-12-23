  1. EPaper
Private initiative launched to supply breakfast to 5,000 govt. school students on Uppada coast

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation as part of CSR activity takes up the initiative jointly with Hare Krishna Charitable Trust

December 23, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - U. KOTHAPALLI (KAKINADA)

T. Appala Naidu

The Aurobindo Pharma Foundation in collaboration with the Hare Krishna Charitable Trust has launched distribution of nutritious breakfast to 5,000 children in the 41 government schools in Thondangi and Uppada Kothapalli mandals in Kakinada district. 

Last week, a ₹12-crore central kitchen was inaugurated by Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja at Perumallapuram village in Thondangi mandal to prepare the food.

In an official release, the foundation director K. Nithyananda Reddy claimed that nutritious breakfast was being supplied to the 5,000 students in the 41 government schools to address malnutrition and school dropout rate on the Uppada coast. Every day, the food prepared in the central kitchen would be transported to the schools on a fleet of vehicles.

“₹18.90 crore has been spent on various educational and health infrastructure in the 41 villages in the KSEZ as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility,” he said. 

                                                                                                                               

Andhra Pradesh

