Private hostel administrator booked for ‘sexually abusing’ minor inmates in Eluru of Andhra Pradesh

Eluru Collector orders an inquiry by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department; Police register cases under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act

Updated - October 24, 2024 08:19 pm IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The Chebrolu police of Eluru district have registered a case against the administrator of a private boys hostel, M. Venkata Sudhakar, on the charge of sexually abusing the hostel inmates.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the school headmaster on October 20, the police registered a case and took up investigation.

Three minor boys, aged 13 years, hailing from Eluru are living in the hostel and studying in the government school nearby.

Eluru Collector Vetri Selvi. K. has asked the Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WD&CW) to conduct an inquiry into the alleged sexual abuse, the WD&CW officials said.

‘Hostel being run illegally’

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Suryachakraveni, who visited the hostel on October 24 (Thursday), said that the hostel ‘Mallavarapu Venkata Narayana Memorial Charitable Trust’ was being run illegally.

“The trust owners have not obtained any permission from the government. We have recorded the statements from the inmates,” Ms. Suryachakraveni told The Hindu.

“The minors alleged that the hostel administrator would take them to his room in the night and touch them inappropriately. He allegedly threatened the boys of dire consequences if they revealed about it to any one,” the DCPO said.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 against the accused.

