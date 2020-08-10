Private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients flouting norms,, says Chief Whip

He blames Ramesh Hospitals for the loss of lives in fire at Hotel Swarna Palace

Accusing many private hospitals treating coronavirus patients of flouting norms, Government Chief Whip Gandikota Srikanth Reddy has blamed Ramesh Hospitals for the loss of lives in the early morning blaze at Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada.

Ramesh Hospitals took the hotel on lease for treatment of COPVID-19 patients.

“Even as the government had included COVID-19 under Aarogyasri scheme, enabling the patients to get cashless treatment, some private hospitals are charging exorbitant fees in violation of the rules. Some others also are running COVID-19 care facilities centres out of hotels, not bothering about the compliance with the safety regulations by those private facilities,” Mr. Srikanth Reddy said here on Monday.

Dig at TDP

Referring to TDP president N. Chandrababau Naidu, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said, “The TDP leaders have remained silent over the fire accident, because the owner of the hospital is a supporter of the party. Ramesh Hospitals MD P. Ramesh Babu is a staunch supporter of Mr. Naidu.”

He asserted that the government had been putting in relentless efforts to check the virus. “Around 20 lakh tests have been conducted in the State till date. Andhra Pradesh stands as a role model to many States for launching effective measures to check the virus,” he said.