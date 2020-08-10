Private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients flouting norms,, says Chief Whip

Accusing many private hospitals treating coronavirus patients of flouting norms, Government Chief Whip Gandikota Srikanth Reddy has blamed Ramesh Hospitals for the loss of lives in the early morning blaze at Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada.
Ramesh Hospitals took the hotel on lease for treatment of COPVID-19 patients.
“Even as the government had included COVID-19 under Aarogyasri scheme, enabling the patients to get cashless treatment, some private hospitals are charging exorbitant fees in violation of the rules. Some others also are running COVID-19 care facilities centres out of hotels, not bothering about the compliance with the safety regulations by those private facilities,” Mr. Srikanth Reddy said here on Monday.
Dig at TDP
Referring to TDP president N. Chandrababau Naidu, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said, “The TDP leaders have remained silent over the fire accident, because the owner of the hospital is a supporter of the party. Ramesh Hospitals MD P. Ramesh Babu is a staunch supporter of Mr. Naidu.”
He asserted that the government had been putting in relentless efforts to check the virus. “Around 20 lakh tests have been conducted in the State till date. Andhra Pradesh stands as a role model to many States for launching effective measures to check the virus,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath