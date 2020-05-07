Andhra Pradesh

Private engg. colleges donate ₹2.56 cr.

The AP Private Engineering Colleges’ Management Association (APPECMA) has donated ₹2.56 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to be utilised for the fight against COVID-19, the association has said. A cheque for the amount was handed over to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday at his office. Out of this the SRIT College donated ₹11.11 lakh, the college management said in a release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 11:47:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/private-engg-colleges-donate-256-cr/article31529819.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY