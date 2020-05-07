Private engg. colleges donate ₹2.56 cr.

The AP Private Engineering Colleges’ Management Association (APPECMA) has donated ₹2.56 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to be utilised for the fight against COVID-19, the association has said. A cheque for the amount was handed over to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday at his office. Out of this the SRIT College donated ₹11.11 lakh, the college management said in a release.