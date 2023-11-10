HamberMenu
Private bus driver ‘assaulted’ by youths for honking in Tirupati

The youths who were celebrating a birthday in the middle of the road hurled stones at the bus when the driver asked them to allow the vehicle to pass

November 10, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A private bus driver was assaulted by a group of youths that was celebrating a birthday in the middle of the road at the Lakshmipuram Circle under the Tirupati East police limits on November 10 (Friday).

The bus driver, Ganesh, honked when the youths were celebrating the birthday, asking them to clear the road and allow the vehicle to pass.

Irked over this, the youths hurled stones at the bus and physically assaulted the driver. Mr. Ganesh lodged a complaint with the Tirupati East police which registered a case under Sections 341, 323, 324 and 427 r/w 34 of the IPC.

The police arrested two youths. A search operation has ben launched to nab the other members of the group.

It may be noted that an APSRTC bus driver was assaulted by an unruly mob near Kavali in Nellore district recently.

