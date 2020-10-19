Andhra Pradesh

Private bus catches fire, passengers safe

As many as 35 passengers travelling in a Vijayawada-bound private travels bus had a narrow escape as the bus caught fire in the early hours in the city on Sunday.

When the bus, that started from Visakhapatnam, reached Prasadampadu at around 5 a.m., the driver noticed smoke from the rear side of the vehicle, and alerted the passengers and asked them to get down, the police said.

All passengers escaped unhurt and the reasons for the fire is being probed. The driver and the locals put off the flames, the police said.

