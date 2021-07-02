Private agency to handle Tirumala laddu counters

Tirumala

02 July 2021 00:39 IST

Darshan ticket, tonsuring token counters also to be managed by the agency

The TTD resolved to make use of expertise of professional agencies in the management of various counters that have a direct interface with pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

The decision was taken with an intention to extend faster and transparent services to devotees.

Speaking to the media after formally launching the services of Bengaluru-based KVM Info, which was entrusted with the operations at the laddu counters, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy on Thursday said that the handling of all the 164 counters, including the scanning of darshan tickets at Vaikuntam complex, tonsuring tokens at Kalyanakatta and Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) counters at Tirupati besides the ones at Alipiri toll gate would be handed over to the agency.

Advertising

Advertising

The agency agreed to deploy 430 skilled workers who would work round the clock in three shifts. The agency personnel had been given a week’s training with regard to the nature of work.

Mr. Reddy said that the staff would be allotted duties at the counters on a rotation basis to rule out the possibility of developing self-interests and would be paid as per the government minimum wages norms besides being extended EPF and ESI benefits.