Prisons to be equipped with deaddiction centres, psychiatrists: Home Minister

Anita also announces that Disha police stations would be designated as women police stations

Published - August 12, 2024 08:26 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Home Minister V. Anita interacts with the staff of Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Home Minister V. Anita interacts with the staff of Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita has announced that psychiatrists appointed for the inmates of Rajamundry Central Prison for counselling of the under-trial prisoners involved in ganja cases.

Ms. Anita, on Monday, inspected the barracks of male and female inmates at the Rajahmundry Central Prison, where she inquired about the health facilities for the inmates.

Speaking to media persons after the inspection, Ms. Anita said: “As many as 1,700 inmates of all the jails are facing the charges of ganja cases and 376 inmates are involved in the ganja cases in the Rajahmundry Central Prison alone. Special care, including a deaddiction centre and appointment of psychiatrists, will be arranged for the inmates.”

On the strength and facilities at the prison, Mr. Anita has said that at least 50 more inmates have been accommodated beyond the actual capacity of 1,700 inmates at the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

Ms. Anita also announced that the Disha police stations would be designated as women police stations.

Inspector General (Prisons) Mr. Viswajeeth, Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddi Vasu and other public representatives were present.

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / prison / ministers (government)

