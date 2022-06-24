Andhra Pradesh

Prisoner escapes police custody from Eluru, gets arrested

In a swift action, the police arrested an under trial prisoner, Ravi Teja, who had allegedly escaped from police custody from Eluru District Headquarters Hospital.

The police brought Ravi Teja, who was an accused in Ganji Prasad’s murder case that had occurred in G. Kothapalli village, Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in Eluru district, to the hospital when he complained of illness on Thursday.

However, he reportedly escaped from the police custody. The police alerted the special teams and arrested the accused.

The Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that disciplinary action will be taken against the police who escorted Ravi Teja in jail ward in the hospital.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2022 2:37:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/prisoner-escapes-police-custody-from-eluru-gets-arrested/article65560253.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY