Prisoner escapes police custody from Eluru, gets arrested

Rajulapudi Srinivas June 24, 2022 14:35 IST

Accused Ravi Teja was brought to the hospital after he complained of illness on Thursday

In a swift action, the police arrested an under trial prisoner, Ravi Teja, who had allegedly escaped from police custody from Eluru District Headquarters Hospital. The police brought Ravi Teja, who was an accused in Ganji Prasad’s murder case that had occurred in G. Kothapalli village, Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in Eluru district, to the hospital when he complained of illness on Thursday. However, he reportedly escaped from the police custody. The police alerted the special teams and arrested the accused. The Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that disciplinary action will be taken against the police who escorted Ravi Teja in jail ward in the hospital.



