Prisoner escapes from RTC bus

KAKINADA

26 January 2022 01:22 IST

Incident occurred when the bus was stopped at a hotel, say police

A 40-year-old inmate of Rajamundry Central Prison, S. Venkata Ramana, escaped reportedly by breaking an emergency window of an RTC bus during the journey from Visakhapatnam to Rajamahendravaram on Monday night. A native of Vizianagaram district, Venkata Ramana was undergoing imprisonment in a theft case.

Venkata Ramana reportedly escaped from the two escort police personnel when the bus was stopped at a hotel under Gandepalli police limits in East Godavari district. While an escort police was with Venkata Ramana, another reportedly got down the bus to bring dinner at the time of the incident.

According to Gandepalli Sub-Inspector P. Sobhan Kumar, the incident had occurred while Venkata Ramana was being brought from a hospital in Visakhapatnam. A case was registered and search is on to nab the prisoner.