Prison staffer attacks 3-year-old

A head warden serving at the local sub-jail reportedly left a three-year-old boy with a grave injury in his left eye after throwing a spanner at him, at Ramachandrapuram town in East Godavari district.

The incident allegedly occurred on May 24. However, it came to light on Sunday after the boy’s family lodged a complaint with the local police.

“D. Ramu, head warden of Ramachandrapuram Sub-Jail, threw a spanner on the three-year-old boy when the boy went to the first floor of the house in which Mr. Ramu lives. The boy’s eye has been severely injured and he is undergoing medical treatment,” Ramachandrapuram Circle Inspector V. Srinivas told The Hindu. Visakhapatnam-based doctors are treating the boy.

“A case has been registered and an investigation is on,” said Mr. Srinivas.