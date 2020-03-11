Priority to youth in local body polls, says Manohar

Nadendla Manohar

KAKINADA

11 March 2020 07:26 IST

‘BJP-JSP combine will contest all seats in the State’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that the youth will be given priority in the local body elections and there are no differences of opinion on it with the BJP.

Speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday, Mr. Manohar said: “95% candidates have been selected for the local body elections in East Godavari district. However, there is no sharing of the seats as the eligibility of the contestant remains the matter instead of the party in the JSP-BJP alliance.”

Mr. Manohar said that party president Pawan Kalyan would launch campaign after the release of the party manifesto in Vijayawada on March 12( Thursday).

Charge refuted

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan will tour the State. The JSP-BJP alliance is prepared to contest all the seats in the local body elections,” said Mr. Manohar refuting the allegation that Jana Sena would not contest against the TDP candidates in the strategic areas. Pinning hopes that the alliance with the BJP would result in registering success in the local body elections, Mr. Manohar said that Centre’s initiatives would help the combine win the elections.

