Priority to safe drinking water in rural areas, says Minister

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday said that the YSR Congress Party government would provide safe drinking water to all villages on a priority in order to usher in a healthy society.

The Minister inaugurated a ₹25 lakh safe drinking water plant at Patrapalle village of Gurukuvaripalle panchayat in Tavanampalle mandal and sanctioned ₹1 crore for the development of Gurukuvaripalle panchayat. The plant has been sponsored by Chennai-based industrialist Gurukuvari Prakash Reddy in the village, his native place, in memory of his father Changal Reddy.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that in order to strengthen the rural infrastructure, particularly safe drinking water projects, the State government had allocated ₹50 crore to each Assembly constituency. The Gurukuvari family had been actively engaged in social service and rural development covering the entire mandal for the last four decades. He told Mr. Prakash Reddy to monitor the developmental activities of the government in the mandal and come up with suggestions.

Mr. Prakash Reddy said that he was inspired by the vision of his late father, who remained an advocate of rural development all through his life. He promised to provide more safe drinking water plants in the mandal.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy observed that more industrialists should come forward to sponsor developmental activities in their native places.

Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, Apollo Group president Narottam Reddy, Apollo Total Health administrative officer Dhananjayulu, medical and paramedical staff from Tavanampalle mandal were present.