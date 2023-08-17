Priority to placements at RJUKT, says Chancellor

August 17, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT-IIIT) Chancellor K.C. Reddy on Thursday said that the institution was giving top priority to campus recruitment drive to ensure decent jobs for all the students pursuing the six-years integrated engineering course at Etcherla and other campuses in the State.

Addressing around 4,000 students who joined the first year, he said that the students who excelled in academics from the first year itself would be able to meet the expectations of reputed companies.