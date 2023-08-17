HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priority to placements at RJUKT, says Chancellor

August 17, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT-IIIT) Chancellor K.C. Reddy on Thursday said that the institution was giving top priority to campus recruitment drive to ensure decent jobs for all the students pursuing the six-years integrated engineering course at Etcherla and other campuses in the State.

Addressing around 4,000 students who joined the first year, he said that the students who excelled in academics from the first year itself would be able to meet the expectations of reputed companies.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education / engineering education

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.