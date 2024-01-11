Priority to development of Sarvepalle Assembly constituency, says Minister Kakani

January 11, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - NELLORE

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Thursday said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government gave top priority to developing villages in the Sarvepalli Assembly constituency.

The Minister was speaking to a gathering after inaugurating newly laid cement roads and drains at Ramadasu Kandriga of Venkatachalam mandal in Nellore district.

In Ramadasu Kandriga panchayat alone, other prominent works such as renovation of schools, Anganwadi buildings and RBK centres were completed at ₹6.25 crores, he said.

The government was focussed on supplying drinking water to all the villages in the district by February this year, besides constructing cement roads and drains. He said that to provide irrigation water to Venkatachalam mandal, both temporary and permanent steps were being taken by drawing water from the Kanpur canal.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy maintained that land parcels were removed from notional accounts while solving various land issues to provide land titles to the poor.

Similarly, problems of dotted lands were resolved, and ownership rights were provided to those enjoying the rights for 20 years. Houses and leases were granted to those living on government land.

He said 6,610 acres had been distributed to around 5,445 families in Sarvepalli constituency. The government succeeded in fulfilling the promises made in the Gadapa Gadapaku programme.

Senior officials of the revenue, police, housing and irrigation departments were present.

