ADVERTISEMENT

Priority on vote counting process, says new Tirupati SP

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirupati SP Harshavardhan Raju

V. Harshavardhan Raju, who took over as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tirupati district on Sunday, announced that top priority will be given for the smooth conduct of counting of votes, slated for June 4.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Raju said that he viewed the responsibility bestowed upon him as a challenge in the current circumstances. He called upon his officers to take cue from the slew of unsavoury instances witnessed in the recent past in the district and try to win over the people’s confidence by proactive policing.

After taking charge, Mr. Raju formally called on the Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) Pravin Kumar. He also inspected the fortified strong room and expressed satisfaction at the security cover to the electronic voting machines (EVMs) stored there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US