Priority on vote counting process, says new Tirupati SP

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirupati SP Harshavardhan Raju

V. Harshavardhan Raju, who took over as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tirupati district on Sunday, announced that top priority will be given for the smooth conduct of counting of votes, slated for June 4.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Raju said that he viewed the responsibility bestowed upon him as a challenge in the current circumstances. He called upon his officers to take cue from the slew of unsavoury instances witnessed in the recent past in the district and try to win over the people’s confidence by proactive policing.

After taking charge, Mr. Raju formally called on the Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) Pravin Kumar. He also inspected the fortified strong room and expressed satisfaction at the security cover to the electronic voting machines (EVMs) stored there.

