Prioritise vaccination, Jagan tells officials

‘Efficient management helped inoculate a large number of people in the State’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to prioritise vaccination as it was the only way to fight against COVID-19.

During a COVID review meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan said the State government was able to vaccinate a large number of people through efficient management.

He instructed the officials to focus on vaccination of teachers and complete it before the reopening of schools and stated that vaccination of pregnant women should be actively pursued.

Flagging the issue of a large number of vaccine doses given to private hospitals, Mr. Jagan said that although nearly 35 lakh vaccine doses were given to private hospitals since May 2021, the consumption was only about 4.63 lakh.

In regard to this, the State government had decided to appeal to the Centre to allocate those vaccine doses to the government.

Vaccine doses

So far, the State government received 1.80 crore vaccine doses, of which 8.65 lakh doses were yet to be administered. As on date, a total of 1.82 crore people have been vaccinated, including those vaccinated by private hospitals. About 11 lakh doses were saved from wastage through efficient management.

All mothers with children under the age of five years had been vaccinated, and 31,796 people who were travelling abroad were also vaccinated.

Mr. Jagan directed the authorities to brace up for the possible third wave, since studies were showing that children could be affected in the third wave. Officials were instructed to be prepared with a good action plan, especially considering the treatment for children. Officials had been instructed to expedite the works of Paediatric Supercare Hospitals at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Mr. Jagan instructed the authorities to make oxygen beds available right from CHCs to teaching hospitals. He ordered officials to ensure proper internet facility for smooth access of telemedicine services.

Night curfew

Mr.Jagan said that the night curfew should be continued for another week from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and all the protocols strictly followed.

The Chief Minister inquired about the progress of setting up oxygen generation plants in private hospitals with more than 50 beds. He clarified that the State government was giving 30% incentive for setting up the plants.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 24,708 active cases at present, where the recovery rate was 98.05% and positivity rate had decreased to 2.83%.

They said the positivity rate was less than 3% in eight districts and almost 94.19% of patients in network hospitals were being treated under Aarogyasri scheme. The authorities stated that the number of black fungus cases had come down, where 4,075 black fungus cases were registered till date of which 863 were undergoing treatment.