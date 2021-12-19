Prioritise science and technology to improve quality of life: Sivan

There are immense opportunities in space sector, says ISRO Chairman

Science and technology are the prioritised strategy for the next stage of national development plans, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space, K. Sivan, has said.

Addressing the students of KL Deemed to be University on the occasion of the 11th convocation in the online mode, Dr. Sivan underscored the need to develop strong capabilities in science and technologies for improving the quality of lives, creating quality manpower, centres of excellence, and an enabling environment for innovation, and for acquiring a reputation for global leadership in science and technology.

“Another focus area is to bring the R&D activities in the mainstream, revising the conventional methodologies of realisation of space systems, missions and space-based services. There have been many planetary explorations such as Chandrayaan 1 and 2, Mars Orbiter Mission and Astrosat missions that ploughed back rich benefits to global scientific community,” Dr. Sivan said.

He said with the new National Education Policy in place, the academic institutions would become platforms for innovation, addressing the real problems of society, and this institutional framework could complement and supplement the existing conventional approaches for socio-economic development.

“There are enormous opportunities capable of touching the life of a common man through a multitude of capabilities that can be translated into meaningful applications,” he said, adding that areas such as machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and genetic engineering would offer many opportunities to play a key role and bring changes in the way people live today,” he observed.

“Space technology is an enabler to the industry and society. It covers areas such as banking and finance, telecom, DTH for education and entertainment, navigation, surveillance and security, governance, health care and any other areas of sustainable development,” he elaborated.

Referring to ISRO’s indigenous capability in space technology, Dr. Sivan said, from a humble beginning in 1960s, the national space programme had witnessed many developments and achievements till date.

“We have mastered many critical and strategic technologies, indigenously developed complex space technologies, built state-of-the-art infrastructure, operationalised three of our launch vehicles, increased the number of launches, improved our mission versatility, and brought in technology improvements,” he said, informing students about the immense opportunities in space sector in the areas of building satellites, launch vehicles, Satcom and navigation services, electro-optical imaging systems, microelectronics, antenna, RF electronics, PCB fabrication and wiring, and assembly of space subsystems.

He said the students should realise their potential and work hard to make themselves and the country proud.

President and Managing Director, Volvo Group, India, Kamal Bali, noted spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao, founder, Silicon Andhra, USA, Kuchibhotla Anand, and actor Ali were conferred honorary doctoral degree.

University Chancellor S.S. Mantha gave away degrees to graduates, post-graduates and doctoral degrees. Vice-Chancellor G. Pardha Saradhi Varma presented the convocation report, while president Koneru Satyanarayana delivered the convocation address.