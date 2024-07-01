Prioritise promotion of blood donation: DMHO

Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) B. Meenakshi on Monday asked service organisations to play a vital role in the promotion of blood donation among the people as there was a huge gap between demand and supply for blood in the district.

All India Chiranjeevi Yuvata Fans Association working President Taekwondo Srinu, New Blood Bank manager Manikantha felicitated Dr. Meenakshi on the occasion Doctors’ Day. Speaking on the occasion, she said that fans association’s could make many people to come forward and donate blood to save the lives of patients. Mr. Srinu assured to hold blood donation camps across the district on August 22 on the eve of actor Chiranjeevi’s birthday.

