Prioritise PM SVANidhi, crop loans, banks told

27 August 2021 01:37 IST

Srikakulam Lead Bank district manager Gurugubelli Hari Prasad said that banks were suggested to give top priority to crop loans, Mudra loans and PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) loans to meet the needs of farmers, small- and medium-scale traders and petty vendors.

Mr. Hari Prasad said that quick disbursal of loans for the two priority sections would improve economic activity which was affected due to COVID-19.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that 636 business correspondents were available for 816 Rythu Bharosa Kendras to ensure quick help for farmers.

“With their support, the farmers can get crop loans in a hassle-free manner. They can apply for renewal of loans and other facilities easily. With the support of business correspondents, the farmers get all banking services at their respective RBKs,” he said.

Mr.Hari Prasad said that the banks were also advised to sanction loans to weavers for the protection of handloom sector. “After the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Ponduru village, the banks planned to extend Mudra loans to at least 900 weavers. The banks can give loans between ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh for weavers based on their requirement. The disbursal process will begin shortly,” he said, adding that many street vendors were able to get loans easily under PM SVANidhi programme.