Prioritise dairy sector, Collector tells bankers

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Friday asked bankers to give more loans for dairy development in the district as it would help farmers generate additional and assured income regularly.

Dr. Jawaharlal formally released NABARD’s potential credit-linked plan for the year 2021-22 in the Collectorate. He said that land was acquired for the establishment of 634 bulk milk cooling centres in the district for the growth of the dairy sector.

The Collector said that bank transactions would go up in rural areas with the growth of the dairy sector. NABARD Assistant General Manager P. Harish assured the Collector that his suggestion would be taken positively. He said that ₹6,730 crore would be disbursed to various schemes and welfare programmes under the new credit plan.

“The credit potential for agriculture has been estimated at ₹4,297.84 crore and medium- and small-scale industries would get ₹1,544.71 crore. Other sectors will also get support under this credit plan,” said Mr. Harish. Lead Bank Manager K. Srinivasa Rao and officials of various government departments were present at the meeting.