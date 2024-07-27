GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prioritise and enhance healthcare for sanitation workers, Chittoor Collector directs officials

He proposes that expert medical teams conduct medical camps in municipalities every three months, where they offer essential tests; they should also provide addiction counselling

Published - July 27, 2024 07:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Sumit Kumar addressing a meeting on medical care for sanitation workers in Chittoor on Saturday.

District Collector Sumit Kumar has directed the medical and health department officials to prioritise providing improved medical care for sanitation workers across the district.

Mr. Kumar, who chaired a meeting with the officials here on Saturday, highlighted sanitation workers’ pivotal role in maintaining a clean and hygienic environment and thus, emphasised better healthcare for them. “All municipal commissioners and sanitary inspectors in the civic bodies must extend their full support to sanitation workers,” he said.

The Collector proposed that expert medical teams conduct medical camps in municipalities every three months, offering essential tests for diabetes, hypertension, seasonal fevers, eye-related diseases, and other general checkups. “Officials should also consider counselling the workers struggling with any form of addiction,” he stressed.

Municipal commissioners were instructed to facilitate the registration of sanitation workers under various government schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. “These would provide them with financial support in times of need,” he said. “Measures should also be taken to provide free medical treatment to them under the Arogyashri scheme,” he added.

Mr. Kumar mandated that all sanitation workers receive necessary protective gear, including uniforms, gloves, and shoes, across all municipalities. “In case of a worker’s untimely demise, steps would be taken to provide alternative employment to their children,” he said.

He urged municipal officials to secure a 25% concession in private, aided, and corporate educational institutions for the children of sanitation workers and to facilitate self-employment opportunities and bank loans for their family members.

He laid special emphasis on prioritising the health of women sanitation workers and ensuring timely salary disbursement within the panchayats.

