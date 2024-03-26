Prior permission must for political campaigns, rallies and meetings, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer

March 26, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

The political parties should obtain prior permission for conducting door-to-door campaigns, political meetings, taking out rallies, processions and even distributing pamphlets, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has said.

Participating in a meeting with all political parties at the Secretariat on March 26 (Tuesday), Mr. Meena suggested that political parties and candidates apply for permission through the Suvidha portal.

He suggested that the leaders could apply for permissions online or at the office of the respective Returning Officers (RO), 48 hours before the event. The officers concerned would give the permission within 24 hours after filing of the application.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suvidha Candidate App

The Suvidha Candidate App is a mobile application developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to help candidates with the nomination and permission process during the election. The app is available on the Android platform. To use the app, candidates need to create an account and log in with their credentials. Once logged in, candidates can view the status of their nomination and permission.

Mr. Meena suggested that every political party and leader must follow the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.