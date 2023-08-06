HamberMenu
Print media will have more credibility than social media, says Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker

August 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy speaking at the APUWJ district conference in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy speaking at the APUWJ district conference in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Sunday said that legacy journalism would continue to have its importance in spite of emergence of social media. He said that print media would have more credibility than the news spread on social media as it did not have authentication most of the time. Along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, he inaugurated 26th district conference of Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ).

Speaking on the occasion, he assured to bring the grievances of journalists to the notice of the Chief Minister.

APUWJ State president I.V. Subbarao and General Secretary Chandu Janardhan expressed concern over the attacks on journalists when they were reporting facts and unearthing scams. TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna, Jana Sena Party leaders Gurana Ayyalu, Lokam Prasad and Lokam Madhavi, APUWJ senior leaders Nalli Dharma Rao, D. Atchuta Rao, P.S.S.V. Prasada Rao and others were present.

