‘Principals and Educators Conclave’ on NEP in Tirupati on October 20

The event is jointly organised by The Hindu Future India Club and SRM University-AP

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 18, 2022 19:54 IST

The Hindu Future India Club, in association with SRM University A.P., is organising a ‘Principals and Educators Conclave’ on the theme ‘Preparing Students for New Age Careers and NEP’ at Hotel Minerva Grand in Tirupati on October 20 (Thursday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav will be the chief guest for the event, while Sada Bhargavi, Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), will attend as the guest of honour to deliver the keynote address.

SRM-A.P. Deans B.V. Babu, Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran and B. Kamaiah will also address the meeting, while Director of Admissions Y. Sivasankar will propose the vote of thanks.

The meet will discuss the National Education Policy(NEP) 2020’s key aspects like change in school structure, higher spending on education sector, focus on critical thinking and inclusive approach.

