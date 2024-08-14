ADVERTISEMENT

 Principal Secretary visits govt. welfare homes in Tirupati

Published - August 14, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Expresses satisfaction at the quality of maintenance and upkeep at the homes run by the State government

The Hindu Bureau

A. Surya Kumari, Principal Secretary, Department of Women, Children, Differently-abled and Senior citizens, interacting with the inmates of the Government Children’s Home in Tirupati on Wednesday.

A. Surya Kumari, Principal Secretary, Department of Women, Children, Differently-abled and Senior citizens, expressed satisfaction at the quality of maintenance and upkeep at the government welfare homes run by the State government.

During her visit to the Government Children’s Home, Government Special Home and Government Observation Home here on Wednesday, she was received by the Superintendents M. Shanmukha Rao and N. Trinath Rao, Regional Inspector of Probation P. Sudarshan Reddy, District Probation Officers Mohan Murthy and G. Lakshmipathy, besides members of the Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC).

During her interaction with the inmates, she sought feedback from the children on the quality of food served to them, to which she received positive responses. In fact, she personally tasted the food and expressed satisfaction. The official instructed that rainwater harvesting pits be dug in the building premises to ensure sustainable water management.

