Principal Secretary to inspect State-run schools, hostels in Andhra Pradesh

The implementation of State flagship programmes in the government schools and hostels to be the focus of the inspection.

December 09, 2022 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Prepare a list of pending issues with the Commissionerate and Government, Mr. Prakash tells DEOs. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary (Education), has resolved to visit the State-run schools and hostels, to inspect the implementation of government flagship programmes and assess the teaching standards at the schools.

‘Update information’

Mr. Prakash, on Wednesday, instructed all the District Educational Officers (DEOs) and Regional Joint Directors of School Education to update records of Jagananna Ammavodi, Jagananna Goru Mudda, Nadu Nedu, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and other flagship programmes of the Stage government.

He also asked the officials to update the information on the status of the distribution of Computer Tabs to the Class 8 students, on training provided to teachers, the preparations made for CBSE affiliation and the performance of students in the Formative Assessment and Summative Assessment tests. The officials are also instructed to provide information on the performance of students studying in English Medium.

The DEOs are asked to prepare a list of their pending issues with the Commissionerate and the government.

The Principal Secretary instructed the officials not to waste efforts on following protocols during his visit and maintained that the officials should focus on the inspections alone.

Mr. Prakash instructed the officials not to provide an elaborate menu during the visits and to keep it simple with tea, idli or dosa for breakfast, roti and curry for lunch and dinner.

