Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash tells DEOs to conduct regular inspections of schools

October 14, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary (Department of Education), has warned of strict action against those teachers who are found to be showing a lackadaisical attitude towards their duty.

Mr. Praveen Prakash inspected government and municipal high schools and junior colleges in Chittoor district on Friday. In Chittoor municipal corporation limits, he made surprise inspections at municipal high schools in Santhapeta locality. Later, he toured the Chittoor rural and Gudipala mandals.

Mr Praveen Prakash expressed concern over the presence of only 30 students as against the 37 mentioned on the rolls, at a school, and sought the district officials to submit a report on this. He further noticed that the concerned Deputy Educational Officer did not conduct any inspections of schools recently. He sought the District Educational Officer to conduct regular inspections every month.

At Santhapeta school, Mr. Praveen Prakash checked the proficiency of students in English, Mathematics, and Social Studies and expressed happiness at the teaching modules being implemented by the teachers there. He also tasted the food served prepared for the children under ‘Jagananna Gorumuddha’.

Mr Praveen Prakash pulled up the officials of the Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (EWEC) for not repairing the RO water plant at the school.

He also sought the officials to submit a report on the school dropouts and the measures taken to get them back in school.

DEO Vijayendra Rao, Deputy EO Chandra Shekhar, Chittoor Municipal Commissioner J. Aruna, and mandal-level officials were present.