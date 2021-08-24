Principal Secretary inspects Anganwadis in West Godavari

Anuradha asks children about diet, facilities

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha inspected the Anganwadi centres in the town on Monday, and enquired about the facilities.

Ms. Anuradha, along with WD&CW West Godavari district project director K. Vijaya Kumari, inspected the Anganwadi centres at Bangaruvari Cheruvugattu, Shambunivani Peta, Bethlahempeta and the local government elementary schools.

She discussed with the officers the shifting (relocation) of the centres being run in hired buildings into nearby government elementary schools. She visited the Fourth Ward Sachivalayam and enquired about the data of the children orphaned due to COVID-19, and on the vaccination drive.

Unhappy with the poor sanitation at the Bangaruvari Cheruvugattu Anganwadi, she directed the staff to clear the bushes on the premises and maintain hygiene.

At Elamanchili Lanka Anganwadi, she spoke with pregnant and lactating women and children. She enquired whether they were getting nutritious diet under ‘Take-Home-Ration’ and milk and eggs for children.

The children told her that the teachers were providing milk, eggs and ‘chikkis’ (jaggery and groundnut cake) to them while the pregnant women said they were getting nutritious diet.

Ms. Anuradha directed the Anganwadi staff at Mogalturu to enlighten women to take COVID-19 vaccine. Later, she went round a painting and paper products exhibition arranged by Anganwadi teachers and students.

“About 455 Anganwadi Centres are proposed for shifting into nearby 318 government elementary schools in West Godavari district provided the schools have sufficient place and good buildings,” Ms. Vijaya Kumari said.