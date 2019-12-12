School principal in A.P. town fired for giving corporal punishment to student

A school principal was dismissed for allegedly giving corporal punishment to a student.

A sixth standard student was allegedly beaten up by the school Principal K. Suresh for tearing a paper from his notebook in a corporate school at Challapalli town in Krishna district. This had angered the Principal who allegedly beat the student black and blue on Thursday. The student, K. Mouli Kumar (12) suffered injuries, and scars were seen on his hands and limbs.

No complaint lodged

Objecting to the severe punishment, the boy’s parents staged a protest in front of the school. “The student’s parents came to the police station and explained about the cruel behaviour of the Principal. However, no complaint has been lodged so far,” the Challapalli police said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna district District Education Officer (DEO) M.V. Rajyalakshmi said the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) concerned has been directed to conduct an inquiry on the alleged corporal punishment and submit a report.

Inquiry ordered

“We enquired into the incident and served notices to the school management. Instructions have been given to the institute management to terminate the services of the principal immediately,” the DEO said.

It is understoood that the MEO, Challapalli, M. Muralikrishna has conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident.