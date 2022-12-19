Principal of residential school in Andhra Pradesh suspended for having affair with staffer

December 19, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

A principal of the AP Residential School (APRS) in Machilipatnam of Krishna district was suspended for allegedly being in a relationship with a senior assistant of the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS) secretary R. Narasimha Rao issued the suspension orders on Sunday, based on a joint report submitted by the APREIS regional deputy secretary, APREIS district convener and Deputy Education Officer, Machilipatnam.

According to the report, the principal (full additional charge) B. Ananda Kumar was caught having an intimate moment with the female employee on the school premises recently by a student.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suspecting that they might have been filmed by the student, Mr. Ananda Kumar thrashed the student. A case was registered against the principal at Chilakalapudi police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US