Principal of residential school in Andhra Pradesh suspended for having affair with staffer

December 19, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

A principal of the AP Residential School (APRS) in Machilipatnam of Krishna district was suspended for allegedly being in a relationship with a senior assistant of the school.

Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS) secretary R. Narasimha Rao issued the suspension orders on Sunday, based on a joint report submitted by the APREIS regional deputy secretary, APREIS district convener and Deputy Education Officer, Machilipatnam.

According to the report, the principal (full additional charge) B. Ananda Kumar was caught having an intimate moment with the female employee on the school premises recently by a student.

Suspecting that they might have been filmed by the student, Mr. Ananda Kumar thrashed the student. A case was registered against the principal at Chilakalapudi police station.

