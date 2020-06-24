Principal District Judge felicitated on elevation

Principal District Judge and Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) B.S. Bhanumati was felicitated, on her elevation as the first woman Registrar General of Andhra Pradesh, by members of the DLSA here on Wednesday.

Panel advocate Kuppili Muralidhar said that Ms. Bhanumati was always a stickler for rules and goes by the rule book.

Her services for rendering legal aid programme at Padmanabham mandal and for Agrigold victims were unique.

DLSA Secretary S. Damodar Rao, who was also transferred as Senior Civil Judge at Nuzvid, was also felicitated on the occasion.

Ms. Bhanumati said that she was always open to learning and always believed in team work. She said that she believed in the principle of collective effort in resolving disputes.

Panel lawyers B. Tulasi Das and R. Srinivas, and lady advocates Prameela and J Veeralakshmi participated.

Academic scholar Rahimunnisa Begum introduced the guest.