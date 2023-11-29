Principal and teacher suspended as student ends life at welfare school in Andhra Pradesh

November 29, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutional Society (APSWREIS) has suspended in-charge principal of Dr. B.R Ambedkar Gurukulam at Pedavegi in Eluru district and a house teacher in connection with the suicide of a student at the school.

Dasi Kamalesh, a tenth-class student of the school ended his life on the campus on November 20.

A part-time Hindi teacher, who was among the night duty staff, was removed from service.

APSWREIS Secretary Mahesh Kumar Ravirala constituted a committee and ordered an inquiry into the death of the student.

“Based on the preliminary report submitted by the committee, in-charge principal Y. Srinivas Rao and house teacher A. Ravi Kumar were suspended on charges of dereliction of duties. Part-time Hindi teacher D. Siva Rama Krishna has been dismissed from service on charges of negligence,” said APSWREIS district coordinator N. Sanjeeva Rao.

A detailed inquiry into the boy’s death is on, Mr. Rao said on November 29 (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao, who visited the school, asked the officials concerned to submit a report on the conditions on the campus and the action taken report on the death of the student.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling the toll-free number 100.