Prime Minister to lay stone virtually for IIPE permanent campus in Visakhapatnam on March 2

The new campus is being built in an extent of 201 acres at Vangali village in Anakapalli district

March 01, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay stone for the greenfield permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE) in Visakhapatnam on March 2 (Saturday), according to an official release.

At present, the institution is functioning from the Andhra University campus in the city. The new campus will be coming up at Vangali village of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district, near Visakhapatnam city.

Being built in an extent of 201.8 acres, the campus will have departments such as Petroleum Engineering & Earth Sciences, Chemical Engineering, Energy Science and Engineering, Humanities & Science and Mechanical Engineering. The courses offered here are B.Tech, M.Sc (Applied Geology) and M.Tech (Energy Science and Engineering).

The campus currently has 29 teaching staff, 353 students and 18 non-teaching staff.

