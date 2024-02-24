ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister to dedicate AIIMS, Mangalagiri to the nation on February 25

February 24, 2024 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Madhabananda Kar, Director and CEO of the AIIMS, Mangalagiri addressing the media on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Mangalagiri to the nation in virtual mode on February 25 (Sunday). Mr. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for nine critical care blocks, inaugurate a microbiology food testing laboratory in Visakhapatnam and launch four mobile food testing laboratories in Andhra Pradesh, Madhabananda Kar, Director and CEO of the AIIMS Mangalagiri told the media on February 23 (Friday). 

The foundation stone for the AIIMS, Mangalagiri was laid by then Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare J. P. Nadda in December 2015 after the Union Cabinet approved the project with an outlay of ₹1,618.23 core, he said.

Dr. Kar said that the project comprising an academic complex (medical college, medical lab and nursing college), a hospital with OPD, IPD and emergency, a residential block, a hostel block, a guest house, a library and an administrative block, Dharamshala building, AYUSH block, and an auditorium has been completed. The IPD block is operational and 41 broad and super specialty departments are functional, he said.

