Prime Minister speaks to Jagan, promises all support

VIJAYAWADA

10 August 2020 00:07 IST

Centre will give an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the kin of each deceased, tweets PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy about the fire accident at the COVID centre at Hotel Swarna Palace, which resulted in the death of at least 10 patients on Sunday, and assured him of all possible support.

Mr. Modi expressed anguish over the incident through Twitter, wherein he said his thoughts were with those who lost their loved ones and that he was praying for speedy recovery of the injured.

Advertising

Advertising

A Twitter message from the PMO said an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each would be given to the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ordered a thorough probe into the accident that raised serious doubts over the safety in hospitals and such makeshift facilities.

Unfortunate, says Venkaiah

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of the patients in the fire accident which, he said, was unfortunate, and prayed for quick recovery of those who suffered injuries.

Short-circuit suspected

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said he was shocked and ordered that all necessary steps be taken to help the survivors in recovering from the injuries.

Home Minister M. Sucharitha said short circuit was suspected to have sparked the blaze and that a detailed investigation had begun.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the government should come to the rescue of the families of the deceased, and insisted that steps be taken to prevent recurrence of such accidents.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju visited the Swarna Palace and enquired about the incident, and demanded that the Fire Services and other departments immediately check the fire safety protocols being followed in hotels that were converted into temporary hospitals. He had a word with the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the police who were involved in the rescue measures.

While expressing condolences, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said the incident was a wake-up call for the government to take remedial measures so that similar accidents did not happen again.