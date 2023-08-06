ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually lays foundation stone for redeveloped Vizianagaram railway station

August 06, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing people after virtually laying the foundation stone for the Amrit Bharat railway station in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for the redeveloped Vizianagaram railway station, which would become an Amrit Bharat railway station.

The redeveloped station would have escalators, special lounges for passengers and other amenities. It is one of the important junctions in the State, providing connectivity to both Raipur and Bhubaneswar on the northern side.

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu hailed the developmental works of the station. BJP Vizianagaram city convener Bobbili Srinu said the railways was witnessing rapid growth under the incumbent Union government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US