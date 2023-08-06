Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually lays foundation stone for redeveloped Vizianagaram railway station

August 06, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for the redeveloped Vizianagaram railway station, which would become an Amrit Bharat railway station.

The redeveloped station would have escalators, special lounges for passengers and other amenities. It is one of the important junctions in the State, providing connectivity to both Raipur and Bhubaneswar on the northern side.

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu hailed the developmental works of the station. BJP Vizianagaram city convener Bobbili Srinu said the railways was witnessing rapid growth under the incumbent Union government.